There was a low turn out of workers on Friday at the state secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun capital, after the Christmas celebration.

A news correspondent, who monitored resumption in some of the government establishments and offices, revealed that only a few workers reported at work after the two-day public holiday declared by the Federal Government to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day.

A visit to Olorunda Local Government Secretariat and the State Secretariat, Abere, both in Osogbo, revealed only a handful of workers who were seen discussing with each other while most of the offices were not opened for business.

A civil servant, who works at the state secretariat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that most workers usually travelled to their home towns for the celebration and would usually extend the holiday.

“If not that I am on essential duty, I also would still be at home with my family enjoying the Christmas holiday.

“Most of us use the holidays to be with our family and loved ones and most people travel home to be with their extended family.

“You see, when any holiday is close to the weekend, most people will see the weekend as a bonus because it will not make sense to be rushing back to work on a Friday when the next day is Saturday.

“I travelled to my home town with my wife and children so as to celebrate the Yuletide with my parents, but because I am on essential duty, I had to leave them to resume work and hopefully, by the close of work today, I will return to them,” he said.

A visit to some federal establishments in the state also revealed a low turnout as only a few workers were at their duty posts.

Banks that were equally closed for the Christmas holiday, however, were back to business as customers were sighted transacting their businesses.