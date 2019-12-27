Burna Boy gave a magnificent performance at the sold-out Flytime music festival 2019 Christmas Day concert.

The concert was held at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos before a large crowd which confirmed Burna Boy’s claim that the show was sold-out before the stipulated date for the event.

His performance on the night justified the excitement of the fans who were gladly singing along with the African Giant. Everyone was beaming with smiles after the show as well.

Burna Boy made a spectacular entrance on the night. He appeared ready to boom and the audience received him with enthusiasm, singing along with him.

Burna performed both old and new songs such as ‘Any Body’, ‘Ye’, and one of the high points was the introduction of Star Boy (Wizkid) who flew in from Ilorin to honour the show.

One of the fans who attended the show said, it was indeed a captivating night, that she would forever remember.

Here are some clips from the Burna Live concert:

The moment Wizkid came out at Burna boy's show 🦍🐐 🇳🇬 #joro #Burnaboy pic.twitter.com/UNQLY459iJ — B L G 👻🇳🇬🌠 (@_desire_blessyn) December 26, 2019

Reactions on Twitter:

What a fucking amazing show!!! My goodnesd! I’ve lost my voice! I was a bit nervous cos you know how the African giant does sometimes but this show? He KILLED It!!! And that’s on PERIODT!!!! #Burnaboy — Lateefah used to be @that1960chick (@teefahxoxo) December 26, 2019

You won't even be allowed inside Eko Hotel if you don't have your ticket with you. Burna Boy show mad o — Henry (@enricash) December 25, 2019