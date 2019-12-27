President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Kano urged young couples to seek advice from balanced and exemplary persons, while congratulating Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on his son’s marriage.

Ibrahim, son of the Senate President, got married to Ammani in Kano.

In a message, President Buhari advised the newly-wedded couple to emulate the life of Senate President whom he described as balanced.

“If you’re looking for some advice on life, relating to any aspect, you have to focus and learn from those with good examples.

“A good example to learn from is Senator Lawan. In politics and life, he embodies many good virtues,’’ the President said in a message delivered by a delegation comprising Ministers of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Agriculture, Sabo Nanono and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others on the delegation are Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba, Household and Social Events, Garba Shehu, Media and Publicity, and State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.