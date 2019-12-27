By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and composer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo has taken to social media to declare himself Nigeria’s artiste of the decade.

The Alternative rock and Folk music singer further went on to brag about his music abilities and the success of his “Oleku” and “Ara” songs which undoubtedly recorded massive airplay.

Brymo who has been placed in the category of artistes that are no longer relevant stood up to fight the minds of Nigerians.

He wrote on Twitter; “I’m Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade. Oleku was the right to express deeply, and the biggest Afrobeats song ever..an honor it was my voice ..S/o @Iceprincezamani … Ara is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release… and I curated ‘the alternative.’

I’m Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade .Oleku was the right to express deeply, and the biggest Afrobeats song ever..an honor it was my voice ..S/o @Iceprincezamani … Ara is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release… and I curated ‘the alternative’ — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) December 27, 2019