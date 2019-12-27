A police sergeant, Lukmon Akanbi has been arrested for shooting dead one Ramon Babatunde Adeniji around Eko Atlantic area of Victoria Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered his arrest, The suspect, with the number F/No 448407, attached to Victoria Island Police Station was said to have shot dead Adeniyi, 39, of campus area of Lagos Island.

The incident happened on Friday at about 04:20am around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, there was a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol at the area and the victim who was returning from an event.

“The police officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of firearms. The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja. He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trials. He was arraigned before the Adjudicating Officer on three counts charge of Discreditable Conduct contrary to Paragraph E (3) First Schedule, Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority contrary to Paragraph Q (2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D (1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The Sergeant was found guilty of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police. He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court. The Command condemned the unprofessional conduct of the dismissed Sergeant,” he said.

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police condoled with family and friends of the deceased person and assured them that Justice would prevail.

He said supervisory officers of erring policemen would henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men.

“This is part of the measures put in place by the no nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system. The CP avowed that no case of professional misconduct, human rights violations and abuse of powers by Police Officers will be tolerated,” he said.