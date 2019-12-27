A passenger plane with 100 people on board has crashed near Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport with 7 persons already dead.

According to local airport authorities, the Bek Air aircraft lost altitude and crashed into a two-storey building during take-off from Almary International Airport early hours of Friday.

The plane which had 95 passengers and 5 crew members on board, was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, when it lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.