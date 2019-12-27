By Taiwo Okanlawon

Pop superstar Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles has been spotted in Ghana after a photo of her with an airport staff has been spotted online heightening rumours that Beyonce could already be in Ghana.

The singer’s coming supposedly has nothing to do with music and everything to do with the Year of Return and its Full Circle celebrations aimed to support cultural ownership, economic collaboration in Africa and building bridges between Africans on the continent and in the diaspora.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter was first reported to be coming to the country with her husband Jay Z in January 2019.

This was after the first Full Circle Festival was held on December 31, 2018, and attended by the couple’s friend, Boris Kodjoe, his wife and 40 other African American Hollywood stars.

Beyoncé’s coming, however, is reportedly top-secret hence people would hardly notice if the singer is in the country or not.

She is scheduled to travel to Cape Coast, the Central Region capital to tour the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles like many of her colleagues before her including Steve Harvey and T.I and his wife Tiny.

Célestine Ann Beyoncé , known as Tina Knowles-Lawson, is an American businesswoman and fashion designer known for her House of Deréon and Miss Tina by Tina Knowles fashion brands.

She is the mother of singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, and was previously married, until 2011, to Mathew Knowles, the manager of Destiny’s Child as well as Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.