A Nigerian fashion photographer Tosin Akinyemiju hit the headlines today after he chose to toast a woman he loves via Gmail.

Toasting ladies via postal mail was an old tool of romance in Nigeria. Tosin chose the modern mailing tool in asking for Halima’s friendship. Twitterati can’t just get over it, for his creativity, just like his photography.

Here is Tosin’s romantic letter to Halima, circulating online after it was leaked by Samuel Otigba, who brands himself a brand strategist and ‘super connector’:

And here is Halima’s acceptance letter:

The romantic letters were trending on Friday, with some commenters offering to host the lovebirds to a dinner, and some remarking how GMAIl has become a matchmaker in Nigeria.

One commenter even testified that he got a love proposition like this on Gmail last year and today the relationship has been consummated.

Here are some of the tweets triggered by the GMAIL love letters:

Candys @candyswrites: Wow!This love dey sweety belle o.I can’t be the only one who saved the application and the response mail.

Odule O.Sussane: This is on another level

Ogojagirl: Beautiful love story

And some men, ready to copy-cat are asking babes to drop their GMail addresses.