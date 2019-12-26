Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Nigerians to offer special prayers for sustained peace, unity and progress of the country.

Ugwuanyi in a Christmas message on Thursday in Enugu admonished Christian faithful to use the period for sober reflection and practice the virtues of Jesus Christ.

He noted that the festive season offers yet another opportunity for people to promote peace, good virtues, love and unity as well as dedication to the service of God.

The governor thanked Enugu citizens for their love, unceasing prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support, reassuring them of his firm resolve to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state.

He urged Christians to be modest while celebrating and avoid extravagant lifestyle by conducting their activities with humility and the fear of God.

He enjoined the citizens to continue to support his administration towards improving their living standard.

He further reiterated his commitment towards ensuring the security of lives and property in the state at all times.