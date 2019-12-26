A two-storey baby mansion and a diamond ring were just some of the gifts Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, received over the holiday from her billionaire mother and her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

The cosmetics mogul gave glimpses of the gifts in a video, that also spotlights her 2019 Christmas decor, which included polar bears, an 18-foot tree and a replica of Santa’s sleigh, reports LA Times.

“Well, that covers my Christmas decorations,” Jenner said after the brief tour.

“Earlier today, my mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time, and I filmed it, so I’m about to play that for you guys.”

Then she showed a fully furnished, Cape Cod-style guest house, complete with a kitchen, fireplace, baby doll nursery and balcony — all for Stormi.

Now watch the trending video: