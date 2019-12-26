Liverpool have inflicted a heavy 4-0 defeat on Leicester City and extend lead at the top of Premier league to 13 points.

The Reds were playing away at Leicester and took control of the game from the blast of the whistle, exhibiting the guts of potential champion.

Roberto Firmino continued from where he stopped, opening scoring for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold had played a neat lofted pass into the box for Firmino, who beat the defender in the air and planted a header into the bottom right corner from close range.

Liverpool’s second goal came through James Milner’s penalty. He sent an unstoppable penalty low past Kasper Schmeichel into the middle of the goal.

The visitor’s third goal came in quick succession. A terrific long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out an unmarked Roberto Firmino inside the box. He had time and space to pick his spot and slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Liverpool compounded Leicester’s misery with a fourth goal. It was a great play by Sadio Mane, who released Trent Alexander-Arnold in space on the edge of the box. He spotted the keeper off his line and coolly put the ball into bottom left corner.