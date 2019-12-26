One of the UK’s most wanted men has been arrested as he sat down to eat his Christmas dinner in a restaurant in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Daniel Burdett, 28, from Liverpool, who has been on the run for five years, was detained on a European Arrest Warrant.

According to Mail Online, investigators suspect Burdett, also wanted by Merseyside Police for drugs offences, is the ringleader of a criminal gang believed to be using corrupt lorry drivers to smuggle firearms and ammunition from the Netherlands into the UK.

He faces 10 charges of conspiracy to import firearms and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

One man has already been jailed for eight years in connection with this investigation and another is currently awaiting trial, the NCA spokesman said.

Burdett is due to appear before Dutch magistrates who will consider extraditing him to the UK to face the charges.

Read Mail Online for the original