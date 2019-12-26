Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, comedian, Woli Arole, Mike Abdul and others on Thursday thrilled thousands of audience at this year’s Inspiration 92.3 FM Christmas Family Praise Jam.

The event, held at the Kings College Annex, Adeyemo Alakija Street in Victoria Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, also had in attendance, Paul Chisom, Psalmsax Kakaaki Jesu, Grace Amachree and Esther Osaji, who thrilled the audience to inspirational worship songs, as they danced themselves out, worshiping and praising God loudly.

About 5,000 participants, including children were at the event. The children had fun with bouncing castle, train ride and several others.

It was the 11th Edition of the number one family radio station’s annual get together aimed at bringing family together to worship and praise God in a happy environment.

It also provided a platform for families, young and old to celebrate the reason for the moment and have lots of fun.

Inspiration FM’s Chief Executive Officer, Azubike Osumili, said the praise jam “is our tradition, at the end of every year, during Christmas, we gather families together to celebrate what we call Inspiration FM Family Praise Jam, it has been on for 11 years, it is the root and tradition of this radio station. Every year, we have this praise jam, we line up lots of artistes here.

“We have Mike Abdul, Tope Alabi, and others. It is what we do yearly, the price has never changed, it is N1,500 for children and 2,000 for adults, it is a unique family experience,” he said.

According to him, over 5,000 participants attended the praise jam, adding that the station had continued to blaze the trail in the nation.

Head of Event, Inspiration FM, Abimbola Otubu, said “We are a family radio station and some people do know us a gospel station, we are high on family values and we like bringing families together.

“Over the years, we bring artistes to give people vibe of the season. The planning took over nine months. All artistes are here. Families should always plan December 26 for Inspiration FM Christmas Family Praise Jam.”