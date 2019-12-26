With just one tweet and a call, Wizkid popularly known as Star Boy solved the problem his fans encountered at the entrance of his STARBOY FEST event.

The crowd was obviously too much for the security guards to handle, leading to some heated change between the fans and the guards who became aggressive.

At 10: 57, a twitter user with the name Aisha @leeshia wrote: “They are treating us badly at the gate

@wizkidayo …..pls look into it 😭😭😭😭 #STARBOYFEST.”

And with just a few minutes away from the tweet, StarBoy called the security guards at the gate and ordered everyone to come into the venue without been checked or harassed by anyone.

He tweeted: Just called the gate! No one touching my fans! I’m coming down myself now.

Just called the gate! No one touching my fans! I’m coming down myself now❤️🖤🦅 https://t.co/ZvCi5LkJGO — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 26, 2019

The fear of being harrassed is always one of the major reasons people avoid going for sold-out events, but Star Boy showed he could put the whole crowd under control with just one move.

Immediately after the call, the fans were allowed to gain entrance to the venue.

Below is the video of Fans moving to the event after a call from Wizkid:

However, STAR BOY FEST is currently underway at the Eko Energy City Beside Eko Atlantic, Ahmadu Bello Way, V.I.

As at the time of filing this report, the venue is filled with Fans who are set to dance and “parte after parte” till dawn.