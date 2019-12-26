For patients at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Broad Street, Lagos Island, December 26, 2019 will linger in their memory. A surprise visitor was at the hospital to fete with them on Boxing Day. That was Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor was at the Paediatric, Emergency and Orthopaedic wards with in-patients battling various health conditions.

He chatted with the patients, cheering them up, encouraging them and also prayed for their recovery.

Sanwo-Olu also toured facilities of the oldest General Hospital in Nigeria to ascertain level of work done on the renovation of the Accident and Emergency ward building.

The Governor said his visit, which has been a tradition even before he came into political office was to share memorable moments with those in the hospital at a time when every other person is in joyous mood at home.

He said: “Christmas offers us an opportunity to spare a thought for the infirm. We need to share moments like this with them so that they also can feel the greatness of the season even though they are not entirely fit.”

“We must also remember that this season teaches us love, compassion and selflessness. While majority of us have our relatives and friends with us to mark the Christmas day, we need to understand that several families are in pain because their loved ones are battling various ailments at the hospital. So, it’s no Christmas for these people because they need to be with their ailing family members.

“On a day like this, I thought it necessary to identify with these families and celebrate with them. I believe this gesture will cheer them up and give them reasons to be happy. We hope that the little we have come to share with them today will strengthen them to get out of the sickbed quicker and better,”

The patients, who were excited to see the Governor, prayed for him and wellbeing of his family.