The Federal Road Safety Commission has announced the indefinite closure of Sagamu Interchange Bridge, in a move that will further worsen the perennial gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a statement by Florence Okpe, FRSC Public Education Officer, on behalf of the Ogun State Sector Command, the closure was necessitated by the damages done by the two petroluem tankers that crashed underneath the bridge on Christmas Day, setting off an inferno.

After the crash, the FRSC invited Engineers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the integrity of the Bridge due to the intensity of the fire that damaged sections of the Bridge

“Based on their professional advice that the fire has destroyed the integrity of the Bridge and may not be safe for motorisation till reinforced , the FRSC Ogun State Command is notifying members of the public to avoid the use of the Bridge till it is reinforced.

“The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander Clement Oladele has advised motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the Bridge till it is repaired and reopen to motorists for use.

“Motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the Eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere. They can then make a U – Turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos

“Vehicles coming from Abeokuta leading to the Eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge and turn right immediately after Nestle Company PLC to proceed to the Expressway leading to Lagos and they can then make a U – turn after Kara – Sagamu after the Julius Berger Yard, Sagamu to reconnect the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode – Ore – Benin Expressway

“The FRSC regrets the inconveniences this may cause motorists”, the statement added.

The FRSC has advised motorists to call the its Toll Free Number 122, in case of traffic emergencies.