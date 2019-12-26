Anti-Buhari protester, Deji Adeyanju, who was physically brutalised by dozens of hired thugs on Monday in Abuja during a protest tagged #FreedomRally in front of the National Human Rights Commission, is currently receiving treatment in Dubai.

Former Presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri shared the photos of Former APC spokesman, Timi Frank’s visit to Adeyanju Deji at the hospital where he is on admission in Dubai.

Omokri described the situation as “just sad,” which indicates that Adeyanju might not be returning to Nigeria anytime soon.

Omokri wrote: “Former APC spokesman, Timi Frank, visiting @adeyanjudeji at the hospital where he is on admission in Dubai. This is not time for much talk. The situation is just sad. Very sad. Deji, you are the great Nigerian hero!”