Prominent Lagos monarch, Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has felicitated with Christians on this year’s Christmas celebration, which signifies the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a message signed by the monarch’s Public Affairs Assistant, Oba Elegushi said the annual celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ is a good time for all Nigerians, regardless of faith to rededicate themselves to the virtues and ideals Jesus Christ.

“Christmas signifies hope and salvation brought to the world. This country and the world at large would be a better place if the values and virtues reflected by the holy birth of Christ, especially love for one another, were practiced faithfully”, the monarch stated.

Oba Elegushi appealed to Nigerians to use this Christmas to begin to promote the ideals of peace, harmony, tolerance, love and goodwill to all, adding that if these virtues are adhered to, the country will be in better position to surmount its socio-economic challenges.

The monarch enjoined the political class to continue to put the interest of the people first in their consideration, adding that God entrusted them with political power to better the lives of the people.