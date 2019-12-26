A 21-year-old Nigerian from Anambra state has been arrested for possessing 265 gm heroin in India.

The Nigerian identified simply as Nonso, was arrested near Ziri market, Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon.

Nonso arrived in India on business visa two months back and had been staying in Delhi.

The police said that 265 gm heroin was a commercial quantity and it was one of the rarest seizure sin Chandigarh.

During investigations, Nonso disclosed to the police that he had came to Chandigarh in the search of customers in the view of Christmas and New Year. He also said that he was told by an associate that Chandigarh had a good potential market for heroin.

Police said he failed to produce a passport, visa or any other document regarding his stay in India or Chandigarh.

Police said that his questioning revealed that he had procured the narcotics from another Nigerian, living at Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Accused Nonso is unmarried and his family, comprising his mother, a housewife, father, who works as a driver, an elder brother and two sisters, live in Nigeria.

A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.