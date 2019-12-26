A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Habiba Foundation, has donated a tailoring centre and seven sewing machines for the acquisition of vocational skills, to inmates of the Oba Correctional Centre in Abeokuta.

The foundation also donated a borehole and a Mosque to the juvenile detention centre at the Borstal Institution in Adigbe area of Abeokuta.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Thursday, the Founder of Habiba Foundation, Mr Rasheed Sumola, said that the gesture was to support the efforts of the government.

He explained that it had become imperative to provide a means of livelihood for inmates so that they would not become a threat to the society after leaving the correctional facility.

Sumola said that the foundation was concerned about how the inmates could be reintegrated into society after serving their terms so that they would be useful to themselves and their families.

“This was done so that we can give our brothers (inmates), something they will be doing after they leave this place. We do not want them to become a nuisance to the society.

“We are giving them this tailoring centre with some sewing machines so that they can have a means of livelihood.

“We have employed a tutor that will train them on how to sew clothes and other things that have to do with tailoring.

“We hope they will be ready to grab this opportunity. I am assuring them that anybody who learns this handwork well will also get support from our foundation to start up something when the person finally leaves this place.

“All we are doing is to look for how we can reintegrate them back to the society.

“This place is for every inmate irrespective of religion or belief. In Habiba Foundation, we are concerned about the welfare of the less privileged or orphans in our society and that is why we are doing all we can to support them,” he said.

Sumola, however, called on philanthropists and politicians to support the efforts of the government by giving to the less privileged, especially the inmates.

He also urged the government at various levels to create an enabling environment for philanthropists to thrive.

In his remarks, Shuaib Ayodeji, the Deputy Controller in charge of the Oba Correctional Centre, commended the foundation for its continuous support to the inmates.

Ayodeji noted that the collaboration with the foundation had brought positive development to the correctional centre.

He submitted that the tailoring facilities would give the inmates a steady source of livelihood after prison.

“I feel fulfilled that during my tenure, we have this kind of situation here.

“When I came on ground, I met barely nothing, but with patience and collaboration with different organisations within and outside the state, we have been able to do so many things.

“With one or two machines we were having before now, some of them showed enthusiasm to learn. I believe that with these new machines, more will learn. We are happy about this,” he said,

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Hameed Omotayo, charged the inmates to always remember their values when making dresses for customers.