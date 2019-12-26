World champions Liverpool crushed Premier League runner-up Leicester 4-0 at King Power Stadium, extending their lead on the table to 13 points, with a game in hand.

The first 30 minutes of the game was closely contested, but it fell to Roberto Firmino again to break the deadlock, with a header in the 31st minute.

There was no other goal till the break.

A James Milner penalty after a Leicester player touched the ball in the box, extended Liverpool lead in the night and in the Firmino was on duty again, for a third goal, after collecting a curled pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, right in the box. The Brazilian made no mistake as he slammed the ball in the corner of the net, to record his brace of the day.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the fourth goal in the 78th minute, with a Sadio Mane pass.

“We played really good football especially after all the travelling we’ve done – we controlled the game, and to get four goals at a place like this I would say it’s our best result of the season. You don’t think you’re going to be 13 points ahead but we’re not going to take it for granted”, said Trent at the end of the game.