The Lagos State Government and the Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, have moved to resolve labour issues and welfare of Civil Servants.

The government, through the Office of Establishments and Training held a 2-day Joint Negotiating Council meeting from Monday 23rd to 24th December, 2019 to resolve outstanding Labour issues and staff related career development and welfare matters in the State Public service.

The meeting held at the Combo Hall of Lagos State Television (LTV) at Agidingbi, Ikeja was presided over by the Chairman of Council and Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Abiodun Bamgboye who disclosed that the meeting provided a platform to sustain the industrial harmony already being enjoyed in the State over the years.

He thanked the State Government for resuscitating the biannual Council Meeting, noting that it was last held in 2017 while also commending the delegates for their understanding.

Bamgboye stated that the council would ensure that all issues were adequately resolved and referrals made where required, assuring that there would be timelines for issues to be resolved.

Delegates from both sides of government and Trade Union engaged in robust deliberations on various memoranda submitted for consideration.

During the closing ceremony, Bamgboye commended the delegates for their detailed contributions and advice which was premised on improving the welfare of the workforce of the state and drive improved service delivery.

According to him “These two days had been engaging and afforded us the opportunity to discuss issues of common interest in helping the present administration to achieve its dream of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.”

The Co-Chairman of Council, Comrade Razak Falade commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for agreeing to almost all the requests tabled before him during the last meeting held with him and commended Bamgboye for handling the proceedings maturely.

Some of the delegates commended the government for organising the meeting as issues bordering on workers’ welfare and sustaining the service were discussed.