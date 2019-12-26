As part of the intervention programme towards improving the wellbeing of people living with mental and physical deformity, the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development has given financial assistance to service providers for disabled children in the State.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at Correctional Center for Junior Boys, Birrel Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu described the financial intervention as a responsive approach towards building an inclusively progressive society as well as promoting the act kindness.

Dawodu stated that it has become a priority in the present administration to include the welfare of people living with disabilities in its policies and programmes.

While presenting the cheque to Heads of Homes and Facilities for disabled children, the Commissioner stated that the aim of Government is to create a level playing ground where children with disabilities can thrive, prosper, reach their developmental potential and contribute to the development of the society.

Bemoaning the lack of attention for children with disabilities, Dawodu stated that they were the most marginalized and excluded group in the society as they were often excluded from receiving proper nutrition or humanitarian assistance in emergencies.

“The potential of children living with disabilities is often overlooked. Due to lack of adequate policies and legislation, these children are effectively barred from realizing their rights to healthcare, education and even survival”, he revealed.

Speaking further, the Commissioner disclosed that it was imperative for people not to undermine the prospect of these children, imploring every members of the society to support Government towards creating a better life for them.

Dawodu on behalf of the State Government expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who had remained committed to ensuring that these children have a sense of belonging and are well integrated into the society.