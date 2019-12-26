Korean music group BTS has reached another YouTube milestone as the group’s music video for their most recent title track “Boy With Luv” surpassed 650 million views.

The group reached the milestone today at approximately 12 p.m. KST, reports soompi.com

This is about eight months, 13 days, and 18 hours since its release on April 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

“Boy With Luv” is the second and now the fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 650 million views. BTS’s “DNA” was the first Korean boy group music video to achieve the feat.

Watch the video of the indubitably great music: