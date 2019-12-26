Today is definitely a Boxing day with great entertainment events, as Wizkid (Star Boy) and Kizz Daniel get set to thrill their fans in Lagos today.

Kizz Daniel will be closing his No Bad Songs Tour in Lagos, Nigeria at Eko Convention Centre on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2019 tagged “Kizz Daniel Live In Concert”.

Kizz Daniel has assured his fans to get ready for the heat, as they will be thrilled with Madu, Poko, F**k U, Eko & PakNGo as well as previous hits like Woju, One Ticket, Yeba, No Do, Baba.

Davido, Olamide,” Parte after Parte” crooner and other big artistes have been confirmed for the show.

To get the ticket for Kizz Daniel’s concert, visit WWW.NairaBox.COM.

Wizkid, the Star Boy./caption]

Starboy Fest Lagos is the event Nigerians who couldn’t attend the London and Paris editions are anticipating for.

It’s not news anymore that Wizkid’s Starboy Fest is the talk of the town, but there are information that are not easily accessible.

The event will be held in Eko Energy City Beside Eko Atlantic, Ahmadu Bello Way, V.I on the 26th of December 2019 and scheduled to kick-off by 5pm.

Tickets for the show:

Early Bird – General Admission ₦ 5,000

General Admission- ₦ 10,000

Early Bird – VIP: ₦ 20,000

VIP: ₦ 30,000

Early Bird VVIP – Silver: ₦ 50,000

Silver Table (10 on a seat) – ₦ 1,000,000

Gold Table (10 on a seat)- ₦ 2,000,000

Platinum Table (10 on a seat) – ₦ 3,000,000

Black Table (10 on a seat)- ₦ 5,000,000.

Tickets for Star Boy Fest can be purchased at tix.ng.