In furtherance of its commitment to empower, enhance and promote healthy living amongst Nigerian women, Keystone Bank Limited has announced its partnership with Medplus Pharmacy.

In a statement by the lender, the bank said it’s partnering with the health and beauty company to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare and beauty products in Nigeria.

The bank further explained that the partnership would see its female customers with a Keystone Bank PINK debit card get 10% discount off all drug purchases and 5% discount off non-drug purchases in any Medplus Pharmacy nationwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Keystone Bank executive director, Adeyemi Odusanya stressed: “Women’s health needs differ at every life stage, from puberty to pregnancy, menopause and overall wellbeing. Women are also very conscious of their beauty and self-care, hence the growth of the beauty industry.

“However, finding access to quality healthcare and beauty products can sometimes be a challenge, either they have to battle with the cost or the fear of counterfeit products which have infiltrated the market.

“And to solve this predicament, Keystone Bank is partnering with the renowned pharmacy, Medplus through its PINK Initiative for women, giving them access to quality health and beauty products at a discount.

“Our partnership with Medplus is an indication of the priority we place on women; if the women are healthy then we can always be assured of healthy homes and a more productive nation at large.”

Odusanya further explained that to get a PINK debit card, all women need do is visit any Keystone Bank branch.