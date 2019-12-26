Kanye West has dropped a 19-track new Christianity-themed album titled, “Jesus Is Born.” And fittingly, he did it on Christmas Day.

The 21-time Grammy-winner tweeted the release:

West reunited with the Sunday Service Choir for the album, released under the name Sunday Service instead of his own.

The album marked West’s second foray into gospel music with the Sunday Service Choir.

He released his first effort, “Jesus Is King,” under his own name this past October. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became West’s ninth consecutive chart-topping debut, tying the record held by rapper Eminem.

The newly-born again believer has made waves through his Sunday Service events, most recently held at Joel Osteen’s megachurch, Lakewood Church, in Houston, before releasing his opera titled “Nebuchadnezzar.” A second opera, titled “Mary,” debuted earlier this month.

It’s not the first time the rapper used a major holiday to unveil a new musical work.

On Thanksgiving Day, West dropped his music video for “Closed on Sunday” – his Chick-fil-A-themed song about family values off “Jesus Is King.”–Fox News