The Islamic State (IS) militants killed 30 pro-Syrian government soldiers in the desert region in six days, a war monitor reported Thursday.

The IS militants have been actively carrying out attacks against Syrian soldiers and pro-government troops in the desert in the remote eastern countryside Deir al-Zour Province and the desert of Homs Province.

A total of 309 Syrian and pro-government soldiers have been killed by similar attacks in the desert since March, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The IS militants have largely been defeated in their key bastions in northern and northeastern Syria.

However, thousands of the IS militants are now hiding in the sprawling desert region in the east of Homs and Deir al-Zour provinces.