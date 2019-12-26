A Christian Missionary Praying Organisation, Halleluya Group, has urged Nigerians to show love to the less-privileged, especially during this yuletide.

The Coordinator of the group, Mrs Comfort Sule, made the call on Thursday during a visit to Heritage Orphanage Home, Works and Housing Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

She said that the group was at the orphanage to minister to the inmates and also pray for them.

“Our mission as a group is to pray for our children and our husbands; we are here to minister to the children. We also brought you some little token to take care of the children, in our own little way.

“It is good to train children in the way of the Lord. These children need to be taken care of, guided and counselled; we pray that the Lord will continue to guide you,” Sule said.

The Manager of the orphanage, Mrs Rebecca Atoyebi Rebecca, who thanked the group for the visit, said that mobility of the children to church had been a great challenge for the orphanage.

According to her, it is the desire of the orphanage for every child in the Home to be taken to church every Sunday.

Atoyebi said that since this had been a challenge to the orphanage, some of the children had to be left out on Sundays, while she would take the few of them she could manage to church.

She appealed for the donation of a bus that could convey all the children to church every Sunday.

Atoyebi also called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the orphanage with funds, adding that it was one of the problems confronting the orphanage.