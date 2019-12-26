Big Brother Nigeria Season Four housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem have taken their romance to the ultimate level: they are getting married.

The two lovebirds on Christmas Day agreed to marry, following in the footsteps of Season Three housemates, Bam Bam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A(Tope Adenibuyan)

Khafi posted the good news on Instagram, with a photo of the lovers locked in a bearhug, with Khafi holding a paper sign: “I said Yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever”, Khafi wrote from Cape Verde, adding the hashtag #MrsEkpataloading.

Twitter and Instagram are already agog with the news, with many wishing them a happy union.