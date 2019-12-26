Many flights and trains were delayed on Thursday morning as intense cold wave gripped most parts of north India including Delhi.

According to India Today, the intense cold has also resulted in a deterioration of air quality in parts of the nation’s capital.

At least 25 trains coming to Delhi have been delayed for more than two hours on account of dense fog in the morning, while several flights were cancelled due to the ongoing cold wave across north India.

Temperature across north India dipped further on Thursday and it is expected to drop further towards the weekend.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Thursday was at a five-year low of 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius.

The day is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 11 km/h.