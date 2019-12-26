Mr Akinyemi Akinlabi, a former Chairman of Ibarapa Central Local Government Council in Oyo State, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent appointment of Dr Ismail Adewusi as Postmaster-General.

He gave the commendation in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

Adewusi, a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, was recently appointed as Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Akinlabi described Adewusi, also a former Chairman of Ibile Holdings, as a first-class economist, management expert and politician, who had over the years contributed to the socio-economic development of the country.

He described Adewusi’s appointment as a big end-of-the-year gift to the nation, saying the appointee would, no doubt, transform the parastatal into one of the country’s cash-cow.

“With this appointment, Nigerians should expect a return to the era of mails delivery at homes and offices, as it used to be in the country before.

“The ability and determination of the appointee to improve the efficiency and service delivery of NIPOST are not in doubt.

“I am sure the citizens’ confidence in NIPOST will be restored and redeveloped,” Akinlabi said.