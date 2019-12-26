A group of journalists and media practitioners, the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON), has assured Nigerians that their optimism on emergence of a better Nigeria was not in any way misplaced.

This was contained in a Christmas message signed on behalf of its Chairman, Wole Arisekola by the Acting Secretary, Olugbenga Bada, and made available to the media on Wednesday.

It advised Nigerian to imbibe the lessons of harmonious coexistence to engender development across the states of the nation, adding that they should not give up but keep the struggle towards a better country on.

The association urged the Federal Government to reflect on the Christmas season and provide Nigerians with the kind of selfless leadership that Christ exemplified.

“What Nigerians need from the government at all levels is selfless leadership as exemplified by Jesus Christ, who loved his friends so much that he gave his life for them”.

“Our leaders should use the end of the year as a period of introspection. The same court orders that could not be obeyed for reasons known to the government were eventually obeyed after the United States waded in”, the group said.