Dr Inyang Asibong, the Cross River Commissioner for International Donor/Development Corporation, on Thursday donated food items and cash to the street children in Calabar metropolis.

She met with the children on Mary Slessor road in Calabar.

Asibong said that the gesture was to show the children love and care, adding that it would go a long way in alleviating their suffering.

She said that Christmas season signifies love, kindness, tolerance and giving, adding that the homeless children deserve love from all well-meaning members of the society.

“I am here to show love, support and give a sense of belonging to you, who are the future and hope of the nation.

“I must also encourage you to always have a positive outlook toward life because your breakthrough in life is in the hands of God.

“This is a way of thanking God and thanking Gov. Ben Ayade for re-appointing me to serve as a member of the state executive council,” she said.

She, however, promised to work harder by coming up with new ideas to contribute to the economic development of the state.

The commissioner also called on people of the state to continue to pray and give their support to Ayade and his new cabinet to move the state to greater heights.

Asibong was re-appointed as Commissioner for International Donor/Development Corporation on Dec. 24, having served in Ayade’s first tenure as Commissioner for Health.