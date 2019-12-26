President Muhammadu Buhari has heaped praises on Nigeria’s leading advertising guru and Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Biodun Shobanjo, for inspiring many in the profession.

Shobanjo who recently was given a honorary doctorates by Obafemi Awolowo University marked yet another milestone on 24th December, his 75th birthday.

Buhari congratulated him for many years of lofty achievements, recognitions and awards, following his investments in an integral part of the economy that has created jobs, equipped many with skills for start-ups and attracted the global spotlight.

In a message issued by media adviser Femi Adesina, Buhari felicitated with friends, family members and professional associates of Shobanjo.

Buhari noted that Shobanjo had carefully and painstakingly explored advertising as a profession and business, and diligently mentored many to follow his steps by creating a learning hub and supporting academic institutions with ideas and facilities.

President hoped that Shobanjo’s wealth of experience and knowledge will continue to inspire more people into entrepreneurship, especially in the creative industry which has turned more dynamic and vibrant with many opportunies for the adventurous.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the advertising expert longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep investing in the country and her citizens.