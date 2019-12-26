The Nigerian Army says it has conducted 19 humanitarian and community services in host communities of troops participating in the ongoing Atilogwu Udo 1, otherwise known as Peaceful Dance.

The exercise which started on Nov. 1, is being carried out in South-East and Cross River, which are the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division, in a statement, said 19 Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, were carried out in different sectors across the AOR since the commencement of exercise on Nov.1 till date.

“The CIMIC activities were aimed at enlightening citizens, elicit their support, win the hearts and minds of the people and generate intelligence for the exercise.

“In all the places where the CIMIC activities took place, the citizens expressed their gratitude to the Nigerian Army.

“The civil populace, however, promised to render maximum support for the exercise, especially in the areas of providing timely information on criminal elements within the communities,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that the CIMIC activities started on Oct. 30 when Officers/Soldiers of Sector 5, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, carried out a sanitation exercise at Old Park axis of Enugu metropolis.