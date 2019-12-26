First Lady Aisha Buhari has sent food items to hospital patients in Kaduna and Suleja through the vehicle of her pet-project Future Assured Mercy Mission.

In Kaduna, the gift-bearing delegation, who visited four hospitals was led by Mrs. Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, who said the gesture was to show the most vulnerable in the society that Aisha Buhari cares about them.

Hajiya Aisha Ummi El-rufai, Wife of the Governor of Kaduna state, who received the team and took them round, thanked Aisha for choosing Kaduna as one of the beneficiary states. With her was the Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Amina Mohammed.

At Rigasa General Hospital, the delegation was received by the Acting Managing Director, Dr. Sule Mohammed, who took them round the wards where the food items were distributed to the patients.

St. Gerard’s Hospital, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and FOMWAN Hospital were also visited.

Among the First Lady’s Kaduna delegation were Mrs. Hajiya Bilkisu Usman Halilu, Mrs. Aisha Bunu and Madam Rose Audu.

Aisha Bunu led another team to Suleja General Hospital in Niger State to distribute provisions and beverages to the sick and less privileged people on Christmas day, 25th December, 2019.

The delegation was received by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital Dr. Adedokun Adebayo Adekunle.

Bunu said the aim of the visit was to identify with the sick and less privileged and to give them a sense of belonging.

The Chief Medical Director took the delegation round the wards and in each ward, packed gifts were distributed to the patients.

Adekunle thanked Aisha Buhari for the generous gesture.

With Bunu on this mission, were Maryam Hadi and other members of the Future Assured Mercy Mission.