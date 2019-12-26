Renowned lawyer and chairmanship candidate of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for the forthcoming NBA election, Barrister Dele Adesina (SAN), has announced the sudden death of a prominent member of the Ado-Ekiti Bar and Chairperson Ekiti FIDA, Miss Oluseyi Ojo on Thursday evening.

Adesina made the announcement in a press release personally signed by him immediately after the unfortunate incident on Thursday.

“It was with great shock and a deep sense of sadness that I received the news this evening of the unfortunate demise of a great lady lawyer, Miss Oluseyi Ojo, this evening.

“Seyi left us today after a battle with sickle cell anaemia for more than 35 years. She left on a day we were distributing gifts in the aftermath of celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“However, that she could achieve what she did in so short a period despite a life threatening ailment is a testimony of her hard work, industry and never say die attitude to life. She not only triumphed where several people failed.

“Apart from succeeding in a gruelling educational system from primary, secondary, tertiary and even the Law School, Seyi in her working and professional left behind an enviable record”, the renowned lawyer said.

She was the pioneer Vice Chairman of NBA Ikere-Ekiti branch. Until her death, she was chairperson of FIDA Ekiti Chapter.

According to him, Seyi was a very dependable and reliable ally and a trusted learned friend.

“She was a very tireless leader of the Bar both at the level of her NBA branch and Ekiti FIDA. She rendered quality service to mankind through the instrumentality of her chosen platforms.

“That she left in this season of celebrations is painful but we take solace in the same Lord Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

“Bola, my wife, and I therefore use this opportunity to commiserate with her family, particularly her only child. We offer our condolences to the entire body of lawyers in Ekiti State, her primary constituency which she loved and which loved her dearly. We also commiserate with FIDA, not only in Ekiti but in the entire country.

“We pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“In life and in death, Seyi, we love you and you remain alive in our hearts. Rest in perfect peace”, Adesina concluded.