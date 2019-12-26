Six soldiers were confirmed dead and three others wounded as a car bomb went off in Balkh district of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province on Thursday, Defense Ministry said in a statement pasted in its facebook.

“Unfortunately, the terrorists detonated an explosive-borne car next to a military base in Balkh district at 4:30 a.m. local time, killing six soldiers and wounding three others,” the statement said.

It said the defense ministry, besides initiating an investigation into the deadly incident, would spare no efforts to bring to justice all those involved in the bloody subversive attack.

Earlier, an official on the condition of anonymity identified the place of the deadly bombing as Chamtal district.

According to Xinhua/NAN, Taliban militants who are operational in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-i-Sharif as its capital, 305 km north of Kabul, have not made comments on the report yet.