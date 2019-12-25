By Adesina Michael.

Governor Makinde of Oyo state definitely knows how to get in the news for good reasons.

The governor recently displayed his dancing skill so well to the admiration of guests who were present at a concert held in Ibadan.

The audience was thrilled to see their governor challenge a popular comedian known as Woli Agba on the dance floor.

The dancing challenge happened at an event themed: Omituntun Mega Praise 2019.

The comedian, however, took to his Instagram page to thank the governor for his show of humility.

Comedian Woli Agba wrote: “How did I get here? Prayers and love from my people. The Grace of God has delivered this as one of my major testimonies. “My Governor, you amazed me. You told me you wanted to dance with me and beat me. I celebrate you sir. @seyi_amakinde. You are such a wonderful leader. Thank you for leading with example. Thank you for teaching us how to combine greatness and humility without losing values. God bless you, my governor. Thank you, Sir.