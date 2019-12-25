Cardi B and Offset

It is indeed an unforgettable Christmas for U.S. rapper Cardi B and husband Offfset.

The lovebirds announced the good news of their mansion on social media, after closing a deal with Atlanta area realtor Brandi Hunter-Lewis.

The 26-year-old mum of one says she and the Migos singer have been looking for a home of their choice for 2 years to no avail until this December.

Watch the house tour videos shared by Kulture’s mum, and read her note below:

Closing time

@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious .It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good. We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!! Sorry if the videos don’t fit so well on Instagram.

Back of the house …….We closed late today .Next time we would show ya in the daytime !There is so much to see .I love the home in the daytime @offsetyrn likes it in the night .

My phone died midway in the last video .This is our bedroom

Other side of the house

We going downstairs !

UPSTAIRS …. @offsetyrn has a crazy fever tho on Christmas Eve but this still the best day ever !!!

Garage

