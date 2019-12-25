It is indeed an unforgettable Christmas for U.S. rapper Cardi B and husband Offfset.

The lovebirds announced the good news of their mansion on social media, after closing a deal with Atlanta area realtor Brandi Hunter-Lewis.

The 26-year-old mum of one says she and the Migos singer have been looking for a home of their choice for 2 years to no avail until this December.

Watch the house tour videos shared by Kulture’s mum, and read her note below:

Closing time

@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious .It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good. We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!! Sorry if the videos don’t fit so well on Instagram.

