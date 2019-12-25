Gill Atkinson, UK deputy high commissioner in Nigeria

The United Kingdom has applauded the Buhari government and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami for Tuesday’s release of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.

Gill Atkinson, deputy UK High Commissioner in Nigeria, tweeted:

“Welcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released”, the UK in Nigeria Twitter handle tweeted.

“Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones.

“@UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian government for ensuring rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive”.