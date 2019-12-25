The United Kingdom has applauded the Buhari government and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami for Tuesday’s release of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.
Gill Atkinson, deputy UK High Commissioner in Nigeria, tweeted:
“Welcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released”, the UK in Nigeria Twitter handle tweeted.
“Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones.
“@UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian government for ensuring rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive”.
— Gill Atkinson (@GillAtkinson11) December 24, 2019
