Clean shaven Wizkid has given way to a beard-sporting Wizkid or as fans said, Wizman.

The Lil Prince, Star Boy and hip-hop star posted his new look on Twitter on Christmas Day, a day after he made a double-barrelled announcement that he will be shedding the stage name he has borne for more than a decade and also getting married.

In several tweets late Tuesday, Wizkid, who will be 30 years old on 16 July 2020, also hinted he will be making a special announcement at his show at Eko Energy City on Boxing Day.

December 26th. I have a special announcement at #StarboyFest Good night. See you all at Eko energy city ! 🦅🖤❤️🦅 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019