Timi Dakolo says he sent N30,000 to his cousin who in turn told him that he is bigger than that.

Luckily for the father of 3, his bank reversed the money. could this be fate? check on the post.

So I sent my cousin 30k naira this afternoon, from my church mind.The brother told me he is bigger than 30k na; Mind you he didn’t ask o. As fate could have it,my bank reversed the transaction. Are u thinking what I am thinking? — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) December 24, 2019