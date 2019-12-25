Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, finally reunited with his family after four years in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Dasuki was first arrested on December 1, 2015, by DSS and arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over his involvement in a $2.1bn arms procurement fraud under the administration of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan.

After perfecting his bail granted by the court, Dasuki was released on December 29, 2015, but was immediately re-arrested by operatives of DSS.

He had remained in DSS custody until Tuesday night when he was freed under the directive of the Attorney General of Nigeria.

Dasuki was received by family members and well-wishers at his Asokoro, Abuja, residence this night.