Every Christmas in Abuja since 2015 for President Muhammadu Buhari has always followed the same routine: Abuja residents, ministers and religious leaders paying him homage in Aso Rock.

This year, they came with arguably two of the tallest Christmas cards in town. Even President Buhari, a normally tall man had to do some stretching of the neck to glimpse what is inside the cards.

The cards were presented by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Muhammad Bello and another visitor.

Here are some photos of the homage as captured by Sunday Aghaeze: