The card almost as tall as President Buhari, presented by FCT Minister Bello. Behind them is the Senator Senator Philip Aduda
Every Christmas in Abuja since 2015 for President Muhammadu Buhari has always followed the same routine: Abuja residents, ministers and religious leaders paying him homage in Aso Rock.
This year, they came with arguably two of the tallest Christmas cards in town. Even President Buhari, a normally tall man had to do some stretching of the neck to glimpse what is inside the cards.
The cards were presented by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Muhammad Bello and another visitor.
Here are some photos of the homage as captured by Sunday Aghaeze:
Buhari looks upwards to read the card’s content. Right is Muhammad Musa Bello, FCT Minister and Malomo
Buhari meets Aso Rock Chaplain Seyi Malomo
President Buhari receives the second tall card
Buhari with Archbishop Kaigama
Buhari with FCT CAN Chairman The FCT CAN Chairman, Rev. Jonah Samson
Ministers Muhammad Musa Bello, Festus Keyamo, Sharon Ikeazor and Paulen Tallen
R-L; NSA Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen T.Y Bruatai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique and a guest during Christmas day Homage at the State House
DG DSS Bichi, Paulen Tallen, Akpabio, Sharon Ikeazor, and Keyamo, first left during the homage to Buhari
