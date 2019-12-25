The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on all Nigerians to key into the spirit of Christmas in their relationship with one another, embrace love for their neighbours, eschew bitterness and hate and join hands to steer the ship of the nation towards greater peace and prosperity.

In a Christmas message on behalf of the Pentecostal family in Nigeria, the National President of the PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, called on all Nigerians to say a word of appreciation to God for keeping the nation and people together as one, assuring that only God’s plan for Nigeria will prevail, no matter the contrary plans and machinations of Nigeria.

Omobude thanked God for the success of the 2019 General elections, especially for helping Nigeria to overcome the prediction of doom and gloom that had come from different quarters.

He called on political leaders to take a cue from the resilience and determination of Nigerians and find ways to work together, rather than keep fanning the embers of divide and disunity.

He commended the Federal Government for responding to the criticism by many, including the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), about its apparent reluctance to obey court orders.

Omobude saluted the decision of the government to release Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki, who, according to reported, have valid court orders granting them bail.

“As the rule of law is the bedrock of democracy, actions in disobedience or disrespect of the law can only whittle down the potency of our institutions, making the drive for a virile democracy and better society for the good of all, difficult to realise.”

He enjoined the Federal Government to go further to ensure that all others who might have been detained beyond the period permissible in law are processed and released in accordance with the rule of law.

The PFN President wished all Nigerians a wonderful Christmas season.

He enjoined all Christians to celebrate with moderation, continue to uphold the nation in prayer and ensure that they remained Ambassadors of peace always.

“Our prayer is that, as we celebrate the birth of our saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, the nation will experience the joy of rebirth in every area of our life as a people. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and a rewarding 2020,” he said.