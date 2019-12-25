Senator Abdullahi Adamu, (APC-Nasarawa West), has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to show steadfastness in emulating virtues of Jesus Christ including his peaceful deposition.

Adamu, who was a two-term governor of Nasarawa State, gave the advice in a statement he signed and made available in Lafia on Wednesday.

According to him, Nigerians in this period of Christmas should embrace peace and love one another, stressing that this is the reason for the season.

The Senator said that Christmas connotes love, hope and salvation for mankind if Nigerians would live according to the standard of unconditional love shown by Christ.

“Christianity teaches that the birth of Jesus Christ resulted from the love of God for mankind by providing an opportunity for forgiveness of sins and salvation for all.

“Therefore, Christians and indeed other Nigerians should use this period to reflect on holiness, righteousness and personal sacrifice just like Christ himself did,” he said.

Adams said Nigerians, especially Christians, should celebrate the Christmas in the spirit of love and self-renewal in line with the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Adamu, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, also urged Nigerians to continue to pray to God to give President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders the wisdom to steer the ship of the country.

He wished Christians the world over a merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance