Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa have condemned the attack by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday, on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa.

Lawan’s Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, in a statement in Abuja, quoted the lawmaker as saying that the attack, which reportedly claimed the life of a soldier on guard at the location, was despicable.

Lawan said that the incident defied logic and should be condemned without reservation by all right thinking Nigerians.

The president of the senate called on relevant security agencies to get to the roots of the barbaric incident with a view to bringing those behind it to justice.

Lawan commended the security personnel on guard for their prompt response and bravery in foiling the dastardly intentions of the attackers and also commiserated with the family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the incident was disturbing and unwarranted.

Okowa noted that it was more condemnable because the former president was a peace loving man who always preached peaceful political engagements.

He stated that Jonathan had been a great patriot and a promoter of peaceful politics and did not deserve to be attacked in his home town or anywhere else.

“I join men of goodwill in condemning the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan, who has been a great patriot and exemplary leader.

“It is pathetic and shameful that unknown gunmen can attack a leader who had on several occasions said his ‘ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian’.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condemn the attack on our dear former president.

“I also commiserate with him on the unfortunate demise of a gallant soldier yin the attack.

“I call on the police and other security agencies to fish out those behind the attack and bring them to justice.

“I also urge the Federal Government to beef up security around the former Nigerian leader,” Okowa said.