Nollywood megastar, Funke Akindele and her husband JJCskillz are still shielding the faces of their twins from fans. However, they have chosen to post some teasers about them on Christmas Day.

In the photos posted on Instagram, hubby and wife dressed immaculately, played with the kids decked in signature Father Christmas ensemble. Red and white: very adorable, cute pictures.

“The most beautiful picture ever! Merry Christmas fam “, wrote film producer Omoni Oboli, under the photos, that had drawn close to 200,000 likes since posted Wednesday evening.

And Funke who posted them simply wrote: Merry Christmas!!, with five love emojis.

Two days earlier, JJCskillz had done his own teasing game, posting the couple and the twins, backing the camera. JJCskillz wrote cryptically: Forward forever backwards never #Bellos May our vision be 20/20 in 2020″.

The twin boys are now a year old. They were born via surrogacy.